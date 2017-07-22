UMMC holds heart disease seminar

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — UMMC held their first ever seminar Saturday afternoon on the ins and outs of heart disease.

Doctor’s at UMMC explained at the seminar how congenital heart disease is considered a birth defect, even though it’s not always caught at birth.

“Sometimes when the baby is born it can look like the heart is functioning normally,” said Camille Richards, director of the adult congenital heart program at UMMC. “Sometimes these issues are not found until later on. We actually have some patients who are adults when they find out they’re born with a heart defect.”

Nicole Vickory is the proprietor of Silent Cries Productions, a company focusing on making children’s books to educate on the dangers of CHD.

Another important theme of the seminar was the importance of recognizing CHD as an acronym for heart disease.

“People don’t know it,” said Nicole. “…and the absolute worst time to learn about a congenital heart defect is when you’re celebrating the birth of your first second or tenth child.”