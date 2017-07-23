21.5 pounds of marijuana seized in DUI checkpoint in Tylertown

By Published:

TYLERTOWN, Miss. (WJTV) — The Walthall County Sheriff’s Department successfully seized just over 21 pounds of marijuana during a safety checkpoint Saturday night.

A van traveling towards the checkpoint began to reverse away in an attempt to avoid the checkpoint.  Two officers initiated a pursuit which led them through the city of Tylertown.

The driver was successfully stopped and arrested.  The driver has been identified as Curtis Willis.

Willis was charged with possession with intent to distribute, careless driving, felony fleeing, and DUI.

Agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics seized the marijuana and will handle the investigation.

