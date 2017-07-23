37th Commandant of USMC stops in Leflore County

LEFLORE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The 37th Commandant of the United States Marine Corps, General Robert Neller stopped in Leflore County to see the crash sites and recovery efforts of where 16 service members’ military plane went down.

Fifteen of those on board were Marines; one was a sailor. They crashed in a field in Itta Bena July 10. Recovery efforts continue in that area.

General Robert Neller took to Twitter Sunday about his experience thanking local law enforcement, emergency personnel and the residents of Leflore County and neighboring areas.

Stopped in Miss to see recovery efforts #Fallen16. A determined team of Marines, Sailors & investigators demonstrating "Semper Fidelis"… — Robert B. Neller (@GenRobertNeller) July 23, 2017

#Fallen16 …much local support from law enforcement, emergency personnel, and caring citizens of and near Leflore County, Miss. Thank you. — Robert B. Neller (@GenRobertNeller) July 23, 2017

These are some of the Marines & Sailors in Miss for recovery efforts #Fallen16. In each, and their efforts are: 'Semper Fidelis' @18thSMMC pic.twitter.com/Z7sk84svrj — Robert B. Neller (@GenRobertNeller) July 23, 2017