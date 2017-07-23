37th Commandant of USMC stops in Leflore County

LEFLORE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The 37th Commandant of the United States Marine Corps, General Robert Neller stopped in Leflore County to see the crash sites and recovery efforts of where 16 service members’ military plane went down.
Fifteen of those on board were Marines; one was a sailor. They crashed in a field in Itta Bena July 10. Recovery efforts continue in that area.
General Robert Neller took to Twitter Sunday about his experience thanking local law enforcement, emergency personnel and the residents of Leflore County and neighboring areas.