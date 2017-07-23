Witness: “I don’t ever want to be this close to death again if I can help it”

UPDATE: Rodney Dickey of McComb says he was sitting at a red light on Main Street and Broadway, headed to church, when all of a sudden he heard a “soft crackling” sound.

That’s when he noticed the bricks of the Jubilee Performing Arts Center start crumbling down.

“It was a different type of breaking noise,” says Dickey. “It was a cracking but it was a soft cracking, like a crunching.” He said it was either move from the red light or get crushed.

“I was mesmerized I couldn’t really react.” Dickey says the first brick fell within four feet of his truck. “I just slammed the gas.”

Dickey says that there was no other traffic around, it was only him in that area at the time of the collapse. “I don’t ever want to be this close to death again if I can help it,” added Dickey.

This is a developing story we’re working to get in contact with city officials to learn more about the collapse.

MCCOMB, Miss. (WJTV) – WJTV viewers continue to email photos to our newsroom of the Jubilee Performing Arts Center located on Main Street in McComb.

It appears a portion of the art center has collapsed. Debris is covering the roadways.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation has issued a traffic alert for that area reporting all lanes blocked along US 51/Broadway Street at Main Street and could be that way for 12 hours.

At this time WJTV is working to get more information on this possible collapse and if there were any injuries.

This is a developing story and will update it when more information is available.