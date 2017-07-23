Father in hot car death welcomes twins

By Published:
FILE: Blunt with his daughter

GRENADA, Miss. (WJTV) – The father who pleaded guilty in the hot car death of his daughter welcomes twin boys.

Eight-month-old Shania Caradine was left in a hot car on May 19, 2016, in Grenada outside of Joshua Blunt’s job. Blunt told authorities that he forgot that his daughter was still in the back seat.

However, in court, the district attorney acknowledged he didn’t believe Blunt intentionally killed his 8-month-old daughter.

Blunt is not serving time in prison but was sentenced to five years supervised probation.

Saturday, Carlos Moore, Blunt’s attorney took to Facebook to congratulate Blunt and his family on welcoming twin boys.

In 2022, Moore says he plans to seek a pardon from the governor to remove Blunt’s felony charge and have his rights restored.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s