Father in hot car death welcomes twins

GRENADA, Miss. (WJTV) – The father who pleaded guilty in the hot car death of his daughter welcomes twin boys.

Eight-month-old Shania Caradine was left in a hot car on May 19, 2016, in Grenada outside of Joshua Blunt’s job. Blunt told authorities that he forgot that his daughter was still in the back seat.

However, in court, the district attorney acknowledged he didn’t believe Blunt intentionally killed his 8-month-old daughter.

Blunt is not serving time in prison but was sentenced to five years supervised probation.

Saturday, Carlos Moore, Blunt’s attorney took to Facebook to congratulate Blunt and his family on welcoming twin boys.

In 2022, Moore says he plans to seek a pardon from the governor to remove Blunt’s felony charge and have his rights restored.