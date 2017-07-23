Franklin County deputies investigating stabbing in Bude

BUDE, Miss (WJTV) — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a murder involving a stabbing at 460 Bude Apartments.

Authorities believe 37-year-old Angela Denham stabbed 30-year-old Joseph Edeny multiple times in the chest at her apartment.

Edeny was taken to a Jackson area hospital where he later died.

The incident happened Friday morning at 12:30 AM.

Denham has not been placed under arrest. The Sheriff’s Department says this is because it is an ongoing investigation.

The Franklin County Sheriff stated Denham and Edeny knew each other and were friends.