Possible building collapse at a McComb art center

MCCOMB, Miss. (WJTV) – WJTV viewers continue to email photos to our newsroom of the Jubilee Performing Arts Center located on Main Street in McComb.

It appears a portion of the art center has collapsed. Debris is covering the roadways.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation has issued a traffic alert for that area reporting all lanes blocked along US 51/Broadway Street at Main Street and could be that way for 12 hours.

At this time WJTV is working to get more information on this possible collapse and if there were any injuries.

This is a developing story and will update it when more information is available.