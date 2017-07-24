2 Pike County deputies say ‘I do’

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Two Pike County deputies are now husband and wife.

Lt. Benedict “Bena” Williams and Deputy Jerry Jones Jr. got married Saturday in McComb. We’re told the couple met when Jones joined the department in 2016.

The bride walked down the isle in a yellow wedding dress.

Sheriff Kenny Cotton says Williams and Jones are the first colleagues in his administration to fall in love with each other. Williams is a shift supervisor and runs her own crew. Cotton says Jones won’t be on that crew.

View the slideshow to see photos from that day.

Deputies say ‘I do’ View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Courtesy: Rick Wells Courtesy: Rick Wells Courtesy: Rick Wells