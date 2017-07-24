2 Pike County deputies say ‘I do’

By Published: Updated:
Courtesy: Rick Wells

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Two Pike County deputies are now husband and wife.

Lt. Benedict “Bena” Williams and Deputy Jerry Jones Jr. got married Saturday in McComb. We’re told the couple met when Jones joined the department in 2016.

The bride walked down the isle in a yellow wedding dress.

Sheriff Kenny Cotton says Williams and Jones are the first colleagues in his administration to fall in love with each other. Williams is a shift supervisor and runs her own crew. Cotton says Jones won’t be on that crew.

View the slideshow to see photos from that day.

Deputies say ‘I do’

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s