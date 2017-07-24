Army Fitness Trailer at the YMCA

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — – The Army’s Fitness Trailer is in the Metro area this week.

It will be here from July 24 through the 26. Monday, the trailer was set up at the Flowood YMCA Monday.

Tuesday it will be at the Reservoir YMCA and the Jackson YMCA on Wednesday.

“We are really excited to bring this asset to our community,” said Capt. John Helmers, Jackson Company Commander. “We want to show how important physical fitness is to everyone, not just those in the Army.”

We’re told the Fitness Trailer shows the importance of physical readiness for a Soldier to meet the demands of any combat or duty position and to build on the Soldiering skills of strength, power, speed, and agility.