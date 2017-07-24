Bush Brothers recall some of its baked beans

(WJTV) — Bush Brothers & Company is recalling some of its products due to potentially defective side seams on the cans.

The company said in a statement posted on its website that the voluntarily recall for some 28-ounce cans of  BUSH’S Brown Sugar Hickory Baked Beans, Country Style Baked Beans, and Original Baked Beans was issued July 22.

They said their internal quality assurance checks identified the issue.

No illnesses have been reported, but they are asking customers to dispose of these affected products even if the beans do not look or smell spoiled.

Below is a list of the products affected:

Bush Brothers & Company

 

BUSH’S Consumer Relations is available to answer  questions: Call -800-590-3797 Monday-Friday between the hours of 8:00 am and 5:00 PM Eastern Standard Time.

