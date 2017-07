JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police say a 36-year-old man was beaten and shot in his left leg in South Jackson.

Now officers are searching for the people who did it.

They believe three men left the scene at McDowell Road and Greenview Drive in a Gold Chevrolet Malibu.

Commander Tyree Jones tells us that the gunshot wound does not seem to be deadly… but officials are not sure about the extent of the assault injuries.