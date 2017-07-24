UPDATE: Meadowbrook Road home invasion suspect turns himself in

Marcus Edwards (Photo: JPD)

UPDATE: Jackson Police said Marcus Edwards is now in custody.

Officers said Edwards turned himself in.

We’re told more charges and arrests are possible.

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson Police need your help finding a wanted suspect.

Officers are looking for 34-year-old Marcus Edwards in connection with a home invasion. He is wanted for aggravated assault, burglary of an occupied dwelling, and attempted armed robbery.

Police went to a home on Meadowbrook Road last week to respond to the scene.

One of the suspects, 25-year-old Jacoby Davis died from his injuries. Police said an 18-year-old and a 7-year-old were inside the home. The 18-year-old was shot; the 7-year-old was not injured.

Officers have already charged 21-year-old Johnny Horn and 23-year-old Fredrick Sumrall in connection with the crime.

Anyone who sees Edwards, contact police.

