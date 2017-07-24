UPDATE: Meadowbrook Road home invasion suspect turns himself in

UPDATE: Jackson Police said Marcus Edwards is now in custody.
Officers said Edwards turned himself in.
We’re told more charges and arrests are possible.
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson Police need your help finding a wanted suspect.
Officers are looking for 34-year-old Marcus Edwards in connection with a home invasion. He is wanted for aggravated assault, burglary of an occupied dwelling, and attempted armed robbery.
Police went to a home on Meadowbrook Road last week to respond to the scene.
One of the suspects, 25-year-old Jacoby Davis died from his injuries. Police said an 18-year-old and a 7-year-old were inside the home. The 18-year-old was shot; the 7-year-old was not injured.
Officers have already charged 21-year-old Johnny Horn and 23-year-old Fredrick Sumrall in connection with the crime.
Anyone who sees Edwards, contact police.