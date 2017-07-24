Jubilee Performing Arts Center in McComb collapses

MCCOMB, Miss. (WJTV) — City leaders in McComb are still trying to work out a plan of action after part of a performing arts building collapsed Downtown.

A part of Main Street is still closed off to the public, and there are still piles of debris surrounding the Jubilee Performing Arts Center.

The mayor is hoping to change that within the next 48 hours or so.

A large portion of the art center’s roof collapsed, leaving the building useless. Thankfully no one was inside at the time, and there were no injuries reported.

The students, who normally would have been here, were at an awards ceremony in Jackson that afternoon.

“It’s kind of heartbreaking because like I said, this is kind of our second home, and there was a lot of hard work and dedication that went into that building. just to see it like that, it just kind of hits home,” said Megan Miller, a Jubilee Performing Arts Center student.

City leaders tell us a contractor will be brought in to do a partial demolition of the building and that will allow them to open up the road again.