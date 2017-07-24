LPD arrest burglary suspect

LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) — A Laurel man is behind bars and faces two separate charges.

On Sunday, Laurel Police Department arrested Frederick D. Cooley, 37. Officers say Cooley is a suspect in a burglary which happened on July 20th on the 1000 block of North 1st Avenue.

According to officials, the victim reported several household items were stolen during the burglary.

A small amount of Methamphetamine was found in his possession during the arrest.

Cooley faces one county of possession of Methamphetamine and one count of Burglary. His initial appearance will take place this afternoon in Laurel Municipal Court.

If you have any information about this case or any others, LPD encourages you to contact the department at 601-399-4440 or Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP.