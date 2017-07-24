Manhunt underway in Rankin County

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Law enforcement officers are conducting a manhunt in Rankin County.

Rankin County Undersheriff Raymond Duke tells WJTV that law enforcement officers were in pursuit of a stolen vehicle. Duke said the sheriff’s department and Brandon Police joined the pursuit.

We’re told the vehicle ran off the road near mile marker 60 on I-20 East.

One person was taken into custody; Duke said they were looking for a second person who ran away on foot.

A helicopter is in the air searching for the person. Duke said K9 officers are on the ground aiding in the search.

This is a developing story. WJTV will provide updates as we get them.