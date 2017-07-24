Neighbors react to speed bump projects in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Speed bumps have been popping up in Jackson neighborhoods recently.

Gregory Wright, who lives on Plantation Boulevard in North Jackson, says over the past two or three weeks crews have been adding speed bumps along his street. As a father, he’s happy about it. And he says drivers have started slowing down. “People fly through here all the time. And that’s very important that we have it so that children are safe,” Wright said.

The Westchester Hills neighborhood is also undergoing a speed bump project.

Before the bumps, Plantation Boulevard was a smooth ride in comparison to the streets of Westchester Hills. Which is why neighbors there say project priorities are out of order.

“Our roads are deteriorating. We’ve got flooding issues at the end of the road. I feel like we probably should have repaved the roads first,” homeowner, Tenette Smith said.

Homeowners say Westchester Hills has had crumbling pavement for years. One neighbor pointed out where a pothole had been filled in multiple times. They say the effort used on the speed bumps needs redirecting to a whole new street.

“I’m hoping that if they’ve got money to do these things in the various neighborhoods, I’m hoping they will come back very soon and fix the streets. Not only potholes, but do a lot of re-pavement,” one neighbor said.

WJTV reached out to the city for more on the speed bump projects. We will update this story once we have more information.