Some Mississippi Black Caucus members to boycott Southern Legislative Conference

(WJTV) — Lawmakers from 14 states are preparing to meet in Mississippi for the Southern Legislative Conference. More than 1,300 people are expected to attend, and some members of the Legislative Black Caucus are using the national stage as a platform.

WJTV Met with Rep. Sonya Williams-Barnes who is leading the boycott.

The Black Caucus in Mississippi says they decided to boycott the SLC after the last day of session this year. They say each time someone drafted a bill about the state flag, it died in Committee.

“We tend to stay away from what makes us uncomfortable, but the flag makes me uncomfortable,” she said.

She plans on using the Southern Legislative Conference as a platform to talk about the state flag. Representatives from 14 southern states will meet on the coast.

“Some say we have more issues to fight in the state than the flag, but when you have legislators like Karl Oliver, who says people should be lynched for taking down the Confederate emblem, that’s a mindset.

Representative Oliver apologized for his May 2017 Facebook post. His district includes the area where 14-year-old Emmett Till allegedly flirted with a white woman in 1955. In a book about Till’s murder, Timothy Tyson says Mississippi outstripped the nation, with the greatest number of lynchings.

Williams-Barnes pushed a bill to expel Oliver. The bill died in committee. Now she wants lawmakers to reconsider the Confederate emblem on the state flag.

“That’s what they carried as their banner as they got ready to go out and shoot blacks with tear gas and water hoses,” she said. “You can’t find many pictures of the scenes without that square that sits in our flag. We shouldn’t have it, not today.”

The Magnolia state first adopted the present day flag back in 1894, almost 30 years after the civil war. In 2001 voters elected to keep flying the flag. All eight public universities refuse to fly it.

Ocean Springs, Mississippi is one of the many towns that also took down the flag, until recently.

“I put it up because I am proud of my state and proud to be from Mississippi,” said Mayor Shea Dobson.

On July 5th, Mayor Dobson raised the Mississippi flag the same day he took office.

“When it comes to taking it down, I don’t agree that’s the right option but having a dialogue about the design is fair and reasonable,” he said.

Mississippi House Speaker Philip Gunn is also the chair of the SLC. After several requests with his communications director, a list of quotes is all the office would give us in response to this story:

“SLC is a well-respected organization hosting their annual event on the Mississippi Gulf Coast to showcase the positives of Mississippi,” said Speaker of the House Philip Gunn. “It brings a great amount of economic benefit to the State. “So far, registration is exceeding everyone’s expectations,” he continued. “Organizers told us to prepare for 900 people. At this time, we are approaching 1,300 attendees. People are excited about coming to Mississippi. I don’t see how the boycott is having any effect on attendance. “SLC is a good opportunity to stand with me, someone who has not wavered in support of changing the flag, to promote all that is good about our great state,” said Speaker Gunn. “I’m proud of the 13 Mississippi Legislative Black Caucus members who are attending this event. “Those members who are not attending the conference are going to miss a valuable opportunity to discuss what progress can be made to improve race relations in the South,” he said.