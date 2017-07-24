Some Mississippi counties close bridges amid safety concerns

NATCHEZ, Miss. (AP) – Supervisors in some Mississippi counties are closing bridges that inspectors say are unsafe.

The Delta Democrat-Times reports that Washington County recently closed nine bridges, bringing the total closed there to 18.

The Natchez Democrat reports that three bridges were recently closed in Adams County.

WCBI-TV reports two in Oktibbeha County are closed for repairs.

Officials say people ignore signs that show the weight limit for bridges. Trucks carrying logs in Adams County or grain in Washington County are a problem because they’re so heavy.

Adams County is building a $1.6 million replacement for one of the bridges. County Engineer Jim Marlow says he doesn’t have a cost estimate for the next replacement, which will also be paid by the state.

Those in Oktibbeha County will be closed about a month.