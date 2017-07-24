Tax preparer sentenced for conspiracy to defraud government

DEKALB, Miss. (WJTV) — A tax preparer from DeKalb, Miss. is sentenced after authorities said filed false tax returns using stolen identities.

Acting U.S. Attorney Harold Brittain said 40-year-old Christopher Lashawn Chamberlin was sentenced on July 20 charges that he conspired to defraud the government.

Chamberlin owned C & T Tax Services in DeKalb. Officials said he prepared and filed false tax returns using stolen identities provided to him by others.

Officials said a judge sentenced him to 30 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay over $11 million dollars in restitution to the government.

The investigation revealed that Chamberlin knowingly submitted false claims to the IRS by preparing and submitting false U.S. Individual Income Tax Returns, Forms 1040, using stolen identities provided to him by a co-conspirator. The fraudulent returns would have directed the refunds to be deposited into the accounts of other co-conspirators, but IRS-Criminal Investigation was able to stop the payments before they were made.

Officials said also admitted to preparing tax returns for other individuals that included exaggerated losses which resulted in fraudulently increased refunds. He was ordered to pay restitution of over $11 million dollars for these fraudulently obtained refunds.

“We are pleased with the sentence imposed by the court in this matter,” said IRS Criminal Investigation Special Agent in Charge, Jerome R. McDuffie. “We want the individuals who engage in these schemes to know that we will pursue prosecution and seek to hold them accountable for their corrupt endeavors to rob the nations’ taxpayers. IRS – Criminal Investigation is particularly appreciative of the partnership we enjoy with our local law enforcement agencies, and the Office of the United States Attorney in the investigation and prosecution of identity theft related tax crimes.”