Bravo! restaurant closing for renovations for 1 month

Photo: Courtesy of Bravo!

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) –BRAVO! Italian Restaurant & Bar in Jackson will close for about a month for a renovation project.

Co-owner Jeff Good said August 28, 2017 through Monday, September 252017, the restaurant will be shutdown.

“BRAVO! has been here 23 years. And all this time Dan and I have been laser-focused on giving Jackson the best food and service it has ever seen. That will not, will never change. It’s no secret this place is a little dated, a little tired looking. We need to close to address some building issues and we wanted to make that a positive experience… something to celebrate and not moan over. So we are teaming up with Erik Kegler and Brennan Hovell of EK Home and Katie Browning of CDFL Architects to give BRAVO! a fresh, modern look that will honor and celebrate the BRAVO! everyone loves. Along with that is a commitment to bring some of our core practices into the 21st century: a new, better functioning website, an online to-go ordering option, and an updated look for the menu.”

— Co-owner Jeff Good.

To celebrate the upcoming changes, they will hold a wine party on August 12 at 6 p.m.

