Civil Rights Activist’s email account hacked

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- A local civil rights activist is frustrated after becoming a victim of hackers. The Attorney General’s office says more scams are popping up every day.

Flonzie Brown-Wright, activist and small business owner, says she never thought she’d be at the center of an email hacking scam.

“I had heard about people being hacked, but I guess didn’t think a whole lot about it just felt sorry for them.”

One day she received calls from family and friends asking if she was ok.

“He said Flonzie I think there’s something wrong with your email. I said ‘oh really what happened?’ He says, well I got this message from you asking if I could help you.”

The message said Wright was out of town and she needed money to bring her sick sister home. But Wright tells us she doesn’t have a sister.

It took her hours to regain her almost 800 email contacts. Bridgette Wiggins, Director or the Consumer Protection Division of the Attorney General’s office, says hackers can take over your computer or your information. She adds they can also try to lock your computer and your phone and try to ransom it.

This is not the first time Wright’s email has been hacked. The same thing happened at the beginning of the year.

“If a consumer either, gives personal information or basically becomes a victim of the scam then that person’s name is basically sold throughout the scammer’s community,” says Wiggins.”

According to the Attorney General’s Office, Mississippi has seen other scams where they target the elderly and hackers pose as the IRS.

Here are some tips to avoid getting hacked:

Don’t reply to suspicious emails or open attachments.

Apply a Malware to your computer and make sure its updated

If you’re a small business owner, have your business and personal accounts separate.

“If it seems suspicious to you at first glance then it probably is something that you need to stay away from,” says Wiggins.” Trust your instincts. If you’re not familiar with it, the best thing to do is just ignore it.”

The Attorney General’s Office says if you feel like your information has been hacked or if you get any suspicious emails to call their office at 601-359-4230.