Funeral service held for Marine killed in plane crash

COLTS NECK, N.J. (AP) – A Marine killed in a military plane crash in Mississippi has been laid to rest in New Jersey.

Dozens of mourners attended Tuesday’s funeral for 20-year-old Cpl. Dan Baldassare, which was held at Colts Neck High School’s football field. Baldassare had graduated from the school in 2015 and played on its football team for four years.

Baldassare was among 15 Marines and a Navy sailor who died when the military transport plane slammed into soybean fields in the Mississippi Delta on July 10. His body was transported from Dover Air Force Base in Delaware on Monday to a funeral home in Freehold.

He was stationed at the Stewart Air National Guard Base in Newburgh, New York.

Fallen 16 View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Capt. Sean E. Elliott (Photo: USMC) Cpl. Collin J. Schaaff (Photo: USMC) Cpl. Daniel Baldassare (Photo: USMC) Gunnery Sgt. Brendan C. Johnson (Photo: USMC) Gunnery Sgt. Mark A. Hopkins (Photo: USMC) Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Ryan Lohrey (Photo: USMC) Maj. Caine Michael Goyette (Photo: USMC) Sgt. Chad Jenson (Photo: USMC) Sgt. Dietrich Schmieman (Photo: USMC) Sgt. Joseph Murray (Photo: USMC) Sgt. Joshua M. Snowden (Photo: USMC) Sgt. Julian M. Kevianne (Photo: USMC) Sgt. Owen Lennon (Photo: USMC) Sgt. Talon Leach (Photo: USMC) Staff Sgt. William Kundrat (Photo: USMC) Staff Sgt. Robert H. Cox