RAYMOND, Miss. (WJTV) — Authorities are investigating a death of an inmate in Hinds County.

Major Pete Luke said 25-year-old Jeremy Prine was discovered unconscious around 5:20 p.m. Monday at the Raymond Detention Center.

His body has been sent to Mississippi State Crime Lab for an autopsy.

Luke said Prine was arrested on drug charges Monday by Terry authorities. Prine is from Kemp, Texas.

The cause of death is pending. This is an ongoing investigation.