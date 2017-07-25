Investigators: House fire on Adelle St. intentionally set

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson fire investigators say a home was intentionally set on fire Tuesday morning.

The home is on Adelle Street in north Jackson.

Jackson Division Fire Chief Cleotha Sanders tells us firefighters got to the scene of the fire around 3 a.m.

WJTV’s Natay Holmes spoke to one of the men who rents the home. He told her that he and his roommate were asleep when the fire started.

Sanders tells us neither of the men were hurt.

Firefighters say the fire started near the kitchen. It took them less than 10 minutes to put the flames out.

Even though fire officials are saying the fire was intentionally set, they are not saying what was used to start the fire.

Stay with us as we work to learn more from Jackson fire investigators.