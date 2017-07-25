Lightning strikes Copiah County home, sparks fire

COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Lightning struck a home in Copiah County and sparked a fire Tuesday morning.

The couple who lived there managed to get out of the Highway 28 West home safely with their dog.

The homeowner said said she and her husband were sitting on the back porch early Tuesday morning and it began lightning.

She said her dog came to the back door and started scratching on the door. When they went back inside of the house to see what was wrong, they saw that the front of the home was on fire.

Officials on the scene tell WJTV that the fire department was notified around 7:05 a.m. Crews arrived about 10 minutes later.

Just before noon, crews were still putting out hot spots on the scene. The home is a total loss.

