COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — A man wanted for embezzlement in Copiah County is now in custody.

Authorities tell WJTV that Charles Gilmore was arrested on July 21.

Gilmore was accused of embezzling more than $5,000 worth of building material from George Harris Building Company.

