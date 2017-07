YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a multiple vehicle crash on I-55 Monday evening.

Cpl. Eric Henry said the crash happened near mile marking 130. We’re told a Nissan Altima was traveling north on 55 when it hydroplaned and was hit by a Chevy Silverado.

Henry said this caused a chain reaction with several other vehicles.

One person was taken to the hospital. MHP said weather conditions were a factor in the crash.