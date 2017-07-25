Nashville Street house fire investigation

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson firefighters responded to an early morning fire on Nashville Street on Tuesday.

Jackson Fire Division Chief Cleotha Sanders tells us firefighters responded to the scene in the 3300 block of Nashville Street around 1:40 a.m. The fire was out in about 20 minutes.

We’re told everyone inside the home got out before firefighters arrived. No injuries were reported, according to Sanders.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with us as we work to get more information from fire investigators.