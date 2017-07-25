Police looking for Forest murder suspect; Reward offered

FOREST COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Forest Police Department needs your help locating a murder suspect.

A reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of Robert “Bo” Duncan.

Officers said he is wanted in connection with a murder that happened Saturday.

Anyone with information that leads to an arrest in this case would, be eligible for a reward of up to $2500.00

If you have information about the location or information that will help in this case, call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online through the Web Tip link.