1 in custody after drugs found in apartment

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — One man is arrested for possession of drugs.

Hinds County Sheriff’s Major Pete Luke said 29-year-old Jeremy Deuntae Walter was arrested Tuesday around 7 a.m.

We’re told that Hinds County Sheriff’s Special Operations investigators assisted by Jackson-Hinds-Clinton Swat Team executed a search warrant at an apartment on Old Canton Road.

Walters is charged with possession of a controlled substance (Xanax) with intent to distribute, Possession of Marijuana with intent to distribute, Felon in Possession of a Firearm and Possession of a Stolen Firearm.

“We are always pleased to remove guns from known felons. However, Deputies are tasked with putting themselves in a dangerous situation to get the job done”.