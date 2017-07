COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — A 25-year-old is recovering after being shot in Copiah County.

The sheriff’s department is looking for the shooter.

We’re told that on July 16 around 1 a.m., deputies went to Smith Bradley Lane to respond to the scene.

Deputies said the victim was hit in the back.

A reward is being offered for information that can lead to an arrest in this case.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477) or submit a tip online.