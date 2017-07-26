1 taken to hospital after crash at Highway 84 East in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — One person was taken to the hospital after a crash on Wednesday morning in Jones County.

The Jones County Fire Council said the crash happened at the intersection of Highway 84 East and Highway 184.

The crash involved a car and a pickup truck. Both vehicles had significant damage, and first responders found the cars off the roadway.

The driver of the truck was taken to the hospital. One lane of Highway 84 East was temporarily shut down.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.