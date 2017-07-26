Case of Lincoln County murder suspect headed to grand jury

LINCOLN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — The case of the man accused of killing a Lincoln County deputy and seven others is headed to a grand jury.

Willie Corey Goldbolt appeared before a judge in Lincoln County Wednesday for his preliminary hearing.

Cameras were not allowed inside the courtroom, but our WJTV crew sat inside and listened. The state called a trooper to testify in court. He recounted finding the first four bodies.

He also told the judge that several witnesses named Godbolt as the suspect.

This shooting spree had three different crime scenes.

During the hearing, the judge, who is not from Lincoln County, said he wasn’t familiar with the case and would listen to all statements with an open mind.

The hearing lasted a little more than 20 minutes. Godbolt was emotional and kept his head down for the duration of the hearing.

Since the judge did find probable cause, the case will now be heard by a Lincoln County grand jury.

Lincoln County shooting victims View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Austin Edwards (Photo courtesy of victim's family) Jordan Blackwell (Photo courtesy of victim's family) Lincoln County Deputy William Durr Photo courtesy: The Daily Leader Shelia and Ferral Burage (Photo courtesy of victims' family) Left to Right: Tocarra May and Barbara Mitchell (Photo courtesy of victims' family) Tocarra May (Photo courtesy of victim's family)