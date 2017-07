JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — If you were traveling down Lakeland Drive Wednesday afternoon, you might have noticed a gator crawling around.

Our WJTV 12 crew was headed to Flowood and spotted some good Samaritans getting baby gator out of the road.

Traffic was halted for a few minutes.

The group moved the gator out of the street.

Good Samaritans help move small alligator off Lakeland Dr. @WJTV pic.twitter.com/e0XRAgICCE — Drew Hall (@drewhall86) July 26, 2017

Wrangling an Alligator off Lakeland Drive @WJTV pic.twitter.com/GXeShR6YKz — Drew Hall (@drewhall86) July 26, 2017