House Majority Whip Steve Scalise discharged from hospital

Steve Scalise
In this May 17, 2017 photo, Majority Whip Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., speaks with the media on Capitol Hill in Washington.

WASHINGTON D.C. (WJTV) — House Majority Whip Steve Scalise has been discharged from the hospital.

He was injured along with others during a shooting at a baseball field in Alexandria, Virginia in June.

Health officials at MedStar Washington Hospital Center said that Scalise was discharged Tuesday and will start intensive inpatient rehabilitation.

Read the full statement from the hospital below:

Congressman Steve Scalise has made excellent progress in his recovery from a life-threatening gunshot wound six weeks ago.  Yesterday, he was discharged from MedStar Washington Hospital Center and is now beginning a period of intensive inpatient rehabilitation. He is in good spirits and is looking forward to his return to work once he completes rehabilitation. He and his family are grateful for the care he received from the trauma team as well as the other doctors, nurses, and staff of MedStar Washington Hospital Center. The family also appreciates the outpouring of prayers and support during this time.

