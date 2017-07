JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are on the scene of a possible hostage situation.

It’s happening in the 4500 block of Langley Street, according to authorities.

The department has sent a hostage negotiation team to the scene.

WJTV has a crew headed to the scene.

JPD on scene of a possible hostage situation, 4500 blk. of Langley St. Hostage Negotiation Team activated and responding. More info to come. — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) July 27, 2017