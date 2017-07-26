Jackson Prep not forgetting lone loss from 2016

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – Despite winning a fifth straight state championship last season, the Jackson Prep football team comes into 2017 still thinking about a loss from 2016.

Prep lost to Presbyterian Christian last October. That loss ended the Patriots 29-game win streak.

“It kinda hurts to this day,” said junior running back Jerrion Ealy. “That’s my first loss since I was in like, 5th grade. It hurt.”

“That loss is eating on us because we’re not used to it and we like to get it done,” said senior wide receiver and defensive back Wilson Mink.

“You look back on your record, you can remember those losses a lot easier because you look back, maybe you could correct part of that and change that,” said head coach Ricky Black. “But if that eats at them a little bit and that helps motivate them, then that’s great.”