JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – One person is dead, and another is injured after a double shooting in North Jackson.

Jackson police responded to the scene on Northside Drive near Sunset Drive before 9 p.m. Wednesday.

According to police, one person was pronounced dead on the scene. The other person was taken to Merit Health via a private car.

Police also tweeted they are not actively looking for a suspect.

WJTV will update this story once more information becomes available.

JPD on scene of a double shooting at Northside Dr. near Sunset Dr. One male confirmed deceased on scene, one transported to the hospital. — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) July 27, 2017

Second victim involved in Northside Dr. shooting transported via private vehicle to Merit Health. Police are not actively seeking suspect. — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) July 27, 2017