Judge announces plans for Sixth Chancery District Youth Drug Court

(WJTV) — Judge Joseph Kilgore announced the plans for the Sixth Chancery District Youth Drug Court during the Neshoba County Fair Wednesday.

There is a great need to address the issues that are contributing to juvenile drug use and ultimately juvenile crime,” Judge Kilgore said.

“Our Youth Court referees are telling me that the use of drugs is somehow involved in many of these cases. Even if the initial infraction is not drug-related, our referees are able to find drug use somewhere in the picture.”

Kilgore said minors from Carroll, Choctaw and Kemper counties who qualify for drug court services could be placed in one of the programs in Attala, Neshoba or Winston counties.

Juvenile drug courts use early intervention and intensive supervision to try and deter drug use and prevent criminal behavior. During the first phase, participants will be under house arrest and will have to be drug tested three times a week. Those who fail a drug screen may be detained. Participants are expected to be under the supervision of the Youth Drug Court for at least a year. Families must be willing to be supportive of their children’s participation.

“If there is a juvenile that has a need, we will be able to place them in one of the larger counties. We are not going to ignore or neglect the smaller counties. If there is a juvenile that needs help, we can make arrangements,” Judge Kilgore said.

Mississippi had 14 juvenile drug court programs before the Sixth Chancery District Youth Drug Court began operation. A total of 42 drug courts operated in Mississippi with about 3,670 people enrolled.

Officials said there are 22 adult felony programs, with a drug court operating in every Circuit Court district in the state. There are also three misdemeanor programs and three family courts. Drug courts operate within Circuit Courts, Chancery Courts, Youth Courts, Justice and Municipal Courts.