Long QB battle ahead at Southern Miss

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – As fall camp begins for Southern Miss, there are two front-runners to win the starting job for the Golden Eagles this fall.

Keon Howard and Kwadra Griggs battled throughout the spring and head coach Jay Hopson expects the competition to last over the next month and a half.

“That’s a battle I see going all teh way up to the wire but we’ll evaluate and if one steps to the head of the class he’ll step to the head of the class,” Hopson said. “If it’s that back and forth battle you know they both will play.”

According to senior wide receiver Allenzae Staggers, the competition is bringing out the best in Howard and Griggs.

“They never back up on each other. They push each other each day,” Staggers said. “One throws a good ball, the other try to come back and throw two good passes and they just go from there.”