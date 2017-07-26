Man hit by former officer in video files federal lawsuit

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The man seen being hit by an officer in a video has filed a federal lawsuit against the city, the chief of police, and the former officer involved.

Ladarius Brown filed the complaint in the Southern District of Mississippi Northern Division on Tuesday.

Brown says in the complaint that he borrowed his friend’s car back in February to get to work. He said a repossession agent showed up to take the car and called the police.

He alleges in the lawsuit that Justin Roberts, who was employed by the Jackson Police Department when the incident occurred, showed up and placed him in handcuffs. He said the officer put him in a chokehold, punched him, and kneed him repeatedly.

Part of the struggle was caught on video by witnesses.

The lawsuit said that the plaintiff asked the officer to stop, but he didn’t.

Brown is suing because of the injuries he sustained.

After the video surfaced, Police Chief Lee Vance terminated Roberts from his position.

The complaint states that the City and Chief Vance either knowingly or recklessly failed to instruct, supervise, control and discipline Roberts.

He is asking for at least $1 million.