Ozone advisory for Arkansas, Tennessee, Mississippi counties

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) – Health officials have issued an air quality advisory due to elevated ozone levels in counties in Arkansas, Mississippi and Tennessee.

Officials say a “code orange” air quality advisory will be in effect on Wednesday for the Memphis, Tennessee, metropolitan area. More than 1.3 million people live in the Memphis metro area, which includes Shelby County, Tennessee; Crittenden County, Arkansas; and DeSoto County, Mississippi.

Ozone levels are forecast to exceed National Ambient Air Quality Standards for eight hours due to increased temperatures and decreased winds.

Active children and adults, and people with breathing problems such as asthma, are advised to limit outdoor activities in the afternoon. High ozone levels can cause irritation in the nose, throat and lungs.

People are being asked to drive less and use carpools or mass transit.

