SUMMIT, Miss. (WJTV) — The roof of a church collapsed Wednesday afternoon in Summit.

Officials with the Summit Fire Department tells WJTV that they went to Triumph Church around 2:30 p.m. to respond to the scene.

The church is located on Gallatin Street.

Authorities are trying to determine what caused the roof to cave. Fire authorities said there is no sign of a fire or explosion that led to the ceiling collapsing.

We’re told no one was inside with the incident happened.