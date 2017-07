JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Dozens of senior citizens joined at the Jackson Medical Mall for a day of appreciation.

The City of Jackson and other organizations hosted the event for seniors 60 and above who live in Jackson and surrounding areas.

Attendees were able to receive free health screenings and have the opportunity to sell their artwork and baked goods.

The event is from 10 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.