Shakedown at Chickasaw County Regional in Houston, Miss.

HOUSTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Officials at the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) continue Operation Zero Tolerance.

Authorities found contraband during a shakedown at the Chickasaw County Regional Correctional Facility on Tuesday. Prison officials say the amount of contraband they found at this facility was small compared to what they’ve found at other facility this year.

“It appears that the Chickasaw County Regional’s administration is abiding by MDOC’s zero tolerance for contraband,” MDOC Commissioner Pelicia E. Hall said.

The seized items included cell phones and batteries, tobacco, suspected marijuana and money.

The shakedown at the Chickasaw facility is the 16th one since Operation Zero Tolerance began in early March.

Other shakedowns have occurred at Alcorn County Regional Correctional Facility, Winston-Choctaw County Regional Correctional Facility, Bolivar County Regional Correctional Facility, Washington County Regional Correctional Facility, Stone County Regional Correctional Facility, George County Correctional Facility, South Mississippi Correctional Institution, Hinds County Restitution Center, Carroll-Montgomery County Regional Correctional Facility, Wilkinson County Correctional Facility, East Mississippi Correctional Facility, Marshall County Correctional Facility, Yazoo County Regional Correctional Facility, and Holmes-Humphreys County Regional Correctional Facility.