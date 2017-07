VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) — One woman is injured after shots were fired at a Vicksburg home.

Vicksburg Police Captain Sandra Williams said the incident happened around 3:30 a.m. on Central Drive.

We’re told a woman and two minors were inside of the home. She was shot in the leg, Williams said. The two minors were not hurt.

The victim was taken to the hospital.

Police detained three people, but no one has been charged. The investigation is ongoing.