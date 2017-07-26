State leaders speak at Neshoba County Fair

NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — The Neshoba County fair stump speeches are underway.

The governor and attorney general took the stage.

Democrat Attorney General Jim Hood addressed mental health issues in our state saying the legislature isn’t addressing the issues. Hood talked about Whitfield’s men’s drug and alcohol section that was closed instead.

Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves also touched on mental health saying that more community-based centers could have a better impact on treatments.

WJTV asked the Attorney General and the Lt. Governor if they plan on throwing their names in the ring to be the next governor. Hood said he is considering it. Reeves said he’s happy to have been elected as Lt. Governor said it’s not a no for him, but no official yes at this time.