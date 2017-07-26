Temporary Ramp Closures on I-55 South in Hinds County

(WJTV) — The Mississippi Department of Transportation will temporarily close the Siwell Road exit ramp on Interstate 55 South to build a temporary ramp.

MDOT says the ramp will allow drivers to continue to exit to Siwell Road while the existing ramp is reconstructed. This work is part of the Interstate 55 South Project from McDowell Road to Byram in Hinds County.

The following closures will occur:

The southbound Siwell Road exit ramp will close today, July 26 from 7 p.m. until 12 a.m. on Thursday, July 27. The right lane of Interstate 55 southbound will also be closed at the Siwell Road interchange during this time.

The southbound Siwell Road exit ramp will close at 8 p.m. on Friday, July 28 and reopen at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 31.

Drivers can use the Elton Road or Wynndale Road exit ramps and either the West or East Frontage Roads to get to their destinations.Drivers should use caution as MDOT crews and contractors will be present and are encouraged to follow the posted speed limit, drive buckled up and distraction free.