JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — A Tuesday night accident blocked a part of Highway 84 West near the Hebron community.

The Jones County Fire Council said the crash involved an SUV and pickup truck. The pickup truck was towing a car trailer, but it appeared that the car and trailer detached from the truck before the truck rolled over.

We’re told everyone involved in the crash were checked out by first responders on the scene. No one was seriously injured.

The crash is still under investigation.