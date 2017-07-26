Wallet stolen from store clerk in Pearl

By Published:
Photo: Pearl Police Dept.

Wallet stolen from gas station clerk

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) — Pearl Police need your help identifying someone wanted in connection with a theft investigation.

Officers said on July 23 around 12:49 p.m., the person in the photo came into the Humidor Discount Tobacco store that’s on Bierdeman Road.

Police said the clerk was helping a customer when the person in the picture took the clerk’s wallet that was left within reach of the counter. We’re told the man frequents the Marathon gas station at University Boulevard and Highway 80.

If you can help identify this person or the vehicle he left in, please contact Pearl Police Department at 601-939-7000.

 

Wallet stolen from gas station clerk

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s