Wallet stolen from store clerk in Pearl

Wallet stolen from gas station clerk View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Photo: Pearl Police Dept. Photo: Pearl Police Dept. Photo: Pearl Police Dept.

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) — Pearl Police need your help identifying someone wanted in connection with a theft investigation.

Officers said on July 23 around 12:49 p.m., the person in the photo came into the Humidor Discount Tobacco store that’s on Bierdeman Road.

Police said the clerk was helping a customer when the person in the picture took the clerk’s wallet that was left within reach of the counter. We’re told the man frequents the Marathon gas station at University Boulevard and Highway 80.

If you can help identify this person or the vehicle he left in, please contact Pearl Police Department at 601-939-7000.

Wallet stolen from gas station clerk View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Photo: Pearl Police Dept. Photo: Pearl Police Dept. Photo: Pearl Police Dept.